April 23 Gannett Co Inc reported higher first-quarter revenue and profit on Tuesday on strong broadcast and digital revenue.

Total revenue rose 1.6 percent to $1.24 billion, about in line with analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the first quarter rose to $104.6 million, or 44 cents per share from $68.2 million, or 28 cents per share, in the same quarter a year before.