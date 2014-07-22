BRIEF-Global Indemnity announces pricing of $120 mln subordinated note offering
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering
July 22 Gannett Co, the largest newspaper chain in the United States and publisher of USA Today, reported higher revenue and earnings on Tuesday, benefiting from its acquisition of Belo's TV stations.
The company said total second-quarter revenue increased 12.1 percent to $1.46 billion from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting $1.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earnings excluding special items, such as employee severance, rose 14.4 percent to $154.6 million, or 67 cents per share. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
CHICAGO, March 16 Bird flu that is highly lethal to poultry has infected a second commercial chicken farm in Tennessee that supplies Tyson Foods Inc, company and state officials said on Thursday.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 Syncrude Canada notified customers on Thursday that its oil sands plant in northern Alberta would cut production by more than 50 percent in March and April after a fire this week, four trading sources said.