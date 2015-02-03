Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe Q4 profit jumps
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Monday a more than doubling in fourth quarter net profit, boosted by a fair value gain from investment property.
Feb 3 Gannett Co, publisher of USA Today, reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher spending on political advertising and increased TV retransmission revenue.
Broadcasting revenue more than doubled to $495.3 million.
Net income attributable to Gannett rose to $676 million, or $2.92 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28 from $90.7 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.7 billion from $1.37 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Monday a more than doubling in fourth quarter net profit, boosted by a fair value gain from investment property.
* Says mobile device malware infection rates increased steadily in 2016, reaching an all-time high