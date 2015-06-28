NEW YORK, June 28 Shares of Tegna, the
broadcasting and digital company being carved out of USA Today
owner Gannett Co Inc, could rise 20 percent in the coming year
after the two companies split on Monday, according to the June
29 edition of Barron's.
Tegna will own 46 broadcast stations, along with the
Cars.com and CareerBuilder websites.
Gannett will continue to own USA Today, along with 92 local
U.S. newspapers, and a number of British papers.
Existing shareholders will get one share of the new Gannett
for every two shares they already own in the parent company, now
called Tegna.
Tegna's revenue is expected to jump 20 percent, to $3.1
billion, this year, with broadcast revenue alone slated to jump
18 percent, to $1.96 billion, the financial newspaper said.
If Tegna were to fetch a similar multiple to its peer
Nexstar Broadcasting Group, the stock would be worth $37,
Barron's said. Tegna's shares are scheduled to begin trading on
the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, and its shares will
probably open at about $30, it added.
Gannett's "when issued" shares were trading last week at
$14.90. Its shares will be lucky to tread water as the company
seeks a whole new shareholder base, Barron's said.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)