Fitch: Economic Pick-Up Won't Immediately Boost Indonesian Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 22 (Fitch) A likely pick-up in Indonesia's economy could translate in stronger bank performance over the medium term, says Fitch Ratings. However, asset quality and profitability may still remain under pressure over the next few quarters - and, for now, the sector remains on negative outlook. Indonesia's economic outlook is slowly improving. We expect real GDP growth to accelerate to 5.3% in 2017, from 5.0%