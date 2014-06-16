June 16 Sichuan Gaojin Food Co Ltd

* Says receives notice from securities regulator that it has halted company's restructuring application due to investigation related to its restructuring

* Says local government orders temporary production halt at unit due to environmental pollution

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tyg22w; link.reuters.com/xyg22w

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)