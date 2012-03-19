JOHANNESBURG, March 19 U.S. clothing retailer
Gap Inc will open its first standalone franchise store
in South Africa this week, it said on Monday, the second major
apparel merchant to enter the sub-Saharan African country in
less than six months.
"South African is the natural next step for expanding our
store footprint on the continent," said Stefan Laban, Gap's
managing director of strategic alliances.
The company first offered its namesake brand and Banana
Republic in South Africa through a wholesale agreement with
domestic department store group Stuttafords.
Stuttafords would operate Gap's free-standing stores in the
country, the two companies said in a joint statement.
Gap, which plans to open two more stores in Africa's top
apparel retail market, follows Europe's biggest clothing
retailer Zara, which entered the country with one store in
November last year.
The expansion of Gap and Zara, the flagship label of Spain's
Inditex, in Africa pit them against established
retailers such Truworths International, The Foschni
Group and Woolworths.
The San Fransisco-based company already has stores on the
continent where consumer spending is expected to double to $1.4
trillion by 2020. Gap entered Morocco and Egypt late last year.
Africa's strong consumption prospects were highlighted in
2010 when Wal-Mart bid $2.4 billion for control of South African
retailer Massmart.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by James Jukwey)