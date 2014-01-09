Sterling falls after "firearms incident" near UK parliament
LONDON, March 22 Sterling fell to the day's low against the dollar and a six-day low versus the euro on Wednesday after loud bangs were heard outside Britain's parliament.
NEW YORK Jan 9 Gap Inc : * Shares up 3.8 percent in extended trading after outlook
* All three indexes on track for first monthly loss since Oct
PANAMA CITY/SAN ANTONIO, March 22 Oil company Royal Dutch Shell has signed a three-year contract to lease storage tanks at a large terminal in Panama that had been used by U.S. refining company Tesoro Corp, sources involved in the deal told Reuters.