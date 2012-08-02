BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
(Corrects to say sales and earnings outlook, not earnings)
NEW YORK Aug 2 NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gap Inc : * Share rise 9 percent premarket after sales, earnings outlook.
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.