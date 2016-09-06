Sept 6 A fire that broke out at apparel retailer
Gap Inc's distribution center in New York last week was
intentionally set, the New York State Police said on Tuesday.
"The ATF National Response Team has concluded that the fire
was incendiary in nature. This means that the fire was
intentionally set," the state police said. (bit.ly/2c2fbEX)
Last week, the retailer reported the incident at its
facility in Fishkill, New York, its primary distribution center
for the U.S. Northeast. The company said that all employees were
safe.
The state police and the ATF said they were continuing the
investigation.
Gap, which reported a 3 percent fall in August comparable
sales last week, said it was working to mitigate the impact of
the fire on its business.
