May 17 Gap Inc raised its yearly profit
forecast, prompted by first-quarter earnings that topped Wall
Street estimates and by rising sales, sending its shares up 8
percent in extended trading.
For the first quarter ended April 28, the owner of the Gap,
Old Navy and Banana Republic chains earned $233 million, or 47
cents a share, compared with $233 million, or 40 cents a share,
last year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting Gap to earn 46 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
After years of being accused of selling boring clothes, Gap
has recently regained an edge in fashion - after a prolonged
turnaround which included a change in top management.
The company's Spring merchandise is selling well, and its
website has been revamped with a more youthful look.
Gap, the third biggest clothes retailer in the world after
Zara, owned by Inditex, and H&M, owned by Hennes &
Mauritz AB, had preannounced that sales rose 6 percent
to $3.49 billion, while comparable store sales were up 4
percent.
During the quarter, sales at established North American
stores rose 5 percent each for the Gap and Banana Republic
brands. Sales at Old Navy stores rose 4 percent, the company
said.
For the full year, Gap estimates earning $1.78 to $1.83 a
share, above the $1.75 to $1.80 it had forecast in February.
Gap shares rose to $28.50 after the bell. They closed down
2.9 percent at $26.31 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by
Andre Grenon, Phil Berlowitz and Richard Chang)