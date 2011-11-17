Nov 17 Gap Inc's quarterly profit slipped 36 percent as the biggest clothes retailer in the United States continued to lose market share to more affordable and fashionable peers.

The retailer, which competes with Zara owner Inditex , Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing and Hennes & Mauritz, is trying to keep pace with the latest fashion trends by revamping its stores and merchandise, after falling off shoppers' lists.

"We're ready to compete aggressively this holiday," Chief Executive Glenn Murphy said in a statement.

For the third quarter ended Oct 29, the company, which also owns the Old Navy and Banana Republic chains, earned $193 million, or 38 cents a share, compared with $303 million, or 48 cents last year.

Sales at the San Francisco-based retailer -- which recently outlined plans to revamp its namesake stores -- fell 2 percent to $3.59 billion. Sales at its namesake stores, which make up nearly a quarter of overall sales, fell 3 percent.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 36 cents a share, on revenue of $3.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gap shares closed at $19.24 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)