* Company sticks to full-year profit forecast
* Consumer sentiment may be slightly more negative-CEO
* Execs cautious on positive same-store sales growth
* Net income 35 cents a share vs 33 cents expected
* Gap did a good job managing costs -- analyst
(Adds executive comments on outlook and economy)
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 18 Gap Inc (GPS.N) Chief
Executive Glenn Murphy said on Thursday that consumer sentiment
may deteriorate in the second half of 2011 and was cautious
about future sales growth at the apparel retailer.
The company reported quarterly profit that beat analyst
forecasts even as comparable, or same-store, sales fell.
Gap has lost about a quarter of its market value this year
as investors questioned the company's ability to grow sales
after several quarters of losing market share.
Some of the company's merchandise has missed fashion
trends, forcing markdowns to move inventory, especially in the
main Gap brand stores.
Murphy has shaken up management and is trying to improve
marketing and women's apparel. But the CEO's turnaround efforts
are being hampered by a stagnant economy.
"There's been a lot of mixed economic news, and there was a
bag full of mixed economic news today," Murphy said during a
Thursday conference call with analysts.
Europe's sovereign debt crisis is affecting the U.S. stock
market and that will probably pressure consumer sentiment in
the second half of 2011, the CEO explained.
"Sentiment in the back half relative to the first half will
be neutral at best," Murphy said. "It's more likely to be
slightly more negative from a sentiment perspective for
consumers in the United States."
Gap is targeting positive comparable store sales growth for
its full 2011 fiscal year. However, Murphy and Chief Financial
Officer Sabrina Simmons were cautious about that goal during
the call.
"The comp question is still to be determined because you
heard earlier about the environment which we're dealing with,"
Murphy said.
Simmons described the goal of positive comparable sales
growth as "challenging."
Gap's fiscal second-quarter net income was $189 million, or
35 cents a share, compared with $234 million, or 36 cents a
share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 2 percent to $3.39
billion. Same-store sales fell 2 percent.
Gap was expected to make 33 cents a share on revenue of
$3.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The
company recently forecast fiscal second-quarter profit of 33 to
34 cents a share and already disclosed the 2 percent decline in
same-store sales.
Gap shares were little changed at $15.53 in after-hours
trading on Thursday after rising when the results first came
out.
"The quarter was pretty close to low expectations," said
Erika Maschmeyer, an analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co. "They did
a good job managing costs which helped.
"Gross profit margin, although down a lot from last year,
was slightly better than we expected," she added in an
interview with Reuters. "We were modeling 36.7 percent and they
came in at 36.9 percent."
Same-store sales at Gap North America fell 3 percent in the
quarter, while international same-store sales fell 4 percent.
That compares with a 3 percent increase a year ago.
Gap stuck to its previous forecast for fiscal 2011 profit
of $1.40 to $1.50 a share.
Maschmeyer was a little surprised Gap did not change its
full-year profit forecast because the company has been buying
back a lot of stock, which helps boost earnings per share.
"But they haven't had encouraging sales trends and it's
still pretty early in the year, so they probably see no reason
to set a higher bar for themselves," the analyst added.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; editing by Robert MacMillan,
Andre Grenon and Bernard Orr)