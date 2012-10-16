* Says Toby Lenk to leave in February
* Names consolidated chiefs for Gap, Banana Republic
* Says CEO to oversee China business
Oct 16 Gap Inc is placing each of its
divisions under a single global executive, the retailer said on
Tuesday, as it recreates its model for its Old Navy unit.
The moves come after Gap had hired a number of new
executives and revamped its management lineup in recent months
under Chief Executive Officer Glenn Murphy.
Starting Nov. 5, Steve Sunnucks, who is international chief
for the Gap brand, will become global president, while Art Peck,
chief of Gap North America, will take over as president of the
new innovation, digital strategy and new brands division.
Toby Lenk, president of the online division, will leave in
February, the company said in a statement.
At Banana Republic, Jack Calhoun, president for North
America, will become global president.
The company had already begun the process at Old Navy, where
Stefan Larsson, a former head of global sales at Hennes &
Mauritz AB, started earlier this month as global
president.
The company said CEO Murphy would oversee its Chinese
business from now on, while Nancy Green, product leader for Old
Navy, will take on a supporting role in China, with
responsibility for guiding the product assortment and
merchandise there.
In September, Gap named Rebekka Bay as creative director and
executive vice president for Gap global design and ex-J.C.
Penney Co Inc marketing chief Michael Francis as an
adviser.
Gap shares were up 0.9 percent at $36.60 in morning trading.