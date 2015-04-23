BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care prices common stock offering of 18 mln shares
* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc - prices common stock offering of 18 million shares at $1.25 per share
MEXICO CITY, April 23 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), which operates 12 airports along Mexico's Pacific Coast, on Thursday said its first-quarter profit rose 3 percent on higher passenger traffic.
The company reported a net profit of 667.886 million pesos ($44 million), compared with a net profit of 649.446 million pesos for the same period a year earlier.
The number of passengers passing through its airports rose 3.8 percent, while revenue rose more than 20 percent to 1.742 billion pesos, it said.
($1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S