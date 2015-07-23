MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexico's Grupo
Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), which operates airports along
the country's Pacific Coast, said on Thursday its second-quarter
profit increased by 25.7 percent, boosted by higher passenger
traffic.
The company, which runs 13 airports including Guadalajara
and the tourist resorts of Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta,
reported profit of 542.5 million pesos ($42.5 million), up from
431 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue rose 51.7 percent to 2.141 billion pesos, with
passenger traffic up by 8.6 percent. The figures include the
consolidation of the airport of Montego Bay in Jamaica after GAP
aquired the shares of Spanish company DCA in April.
Shares in GAP were up by 1.11 percent just after midday.
