MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), which operates airports along the country's Pacific Coast, said on Thursday its second-quarter profit increased by 25.7 percent, boosted by higher passenger traffic.

The company, which runs 13 airports including Guadalajara and the tourist resorts of Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, reported profit of 542.5 million pesos ($42.5 million), up from 431 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue rose 51.7 percent to 2.141 billion pesos, with passenger traffic up by 8.6 percent. The figures include the consolidation of the airport of Montego Bay in Jamaica after GAP aquired the shares of Spanish company DCA in April.

Shares in GAP were up by 1.11 percent just after midday. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; Editing by David Gregorio)