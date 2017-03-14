UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Gap Inc named Mark Breitbard as president and chief executive officer of its Banana Republic brand.
Breitbard, who will join Gap in early May, most recently served as the chief executive of San Francisco based-children's apparel retailer Gymboree Corp, Gap said on Tuesday.
Breitbard will replace Andi Owen, who left the company in late February. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources