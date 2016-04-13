April 13 Apparel retailer Gap Inc said it named Sonia Syngal as the president of Gap's Old Navy division, a post which was vacant since the departure of Stefan Larsson.

Larsson, who is credited with reviving sales at Old Navy, left the retailer on Oct. 2 to replace American designer Ralph Lauren as CEO of Ralph Lauren Corp.

Syngal served as executive vice president of global supply chain and product operations for Gap, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)