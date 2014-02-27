PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 27 Gap Inc on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected holiday quarter profit, helped by January sales gains, but the fashion company said it expected unfavorable currency exchange rates will hit its full-year profit.
Gap, which also operates the Old Navy and Banana Republic chains in addition to its eponymous stores, expects a profit of $2.90 to $2.95 per share this fiscal year, below analyst forecasts for $3.02, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said weaker foreign currencies would cut about 5 percentage points from its earnings per share growth rate.
For the fourth quarter, which included the key holiday season, Gap reported a profit of $307 million, or 68 cents per share, two cents better than expected. In the same quarter last year, Gap's profit was $351 million, or 73 cents.
Analysts, on average, had expected a quarterly profit of 66 cents per share.
Gap was one of few retailers to report a rise in comparable sales in January, when cold weather and low confidence led U.S. consumers to curb spending. As previously reported, Gap's comparable sales, consisting of e-commerce and sales at stores open at least a year, rose 1 percent last month.
Gap also said it was opening its first five Old Navy stores in China this fiscal year.
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 To understand Intel's $15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.