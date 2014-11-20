BRIEF-Sterling Construction awarded $22 mln bridge project in Stockton, California
* Sterling Construction Company Inc awarded $22 million bridge project in Stockton, California
Nov 20 Apparel retailer Gap Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a 5.5 percent fall in the U.S. sales of its namesake brand.
The company, which also owns the Banana Republic and Old Navy brands, said net sales fell slightly to $3.97 billion in the third quarter from $3.98 billion from a year earlier.
Net income rose to $351 million, or 80 cents per share, from $337 million, or 72 cents per share. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* VolitionRX Ltd announces the formation of Volition America Inc
March 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc , which sells gift and other payment cards, said on Monday it would add two new independent directors, following an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.