(Adds CEO comment, shares)
Nov 19 Apparel retailer Gap Inc cut its
2015 profit forecast, hurt by a strong dollar and weak sales at
its Banana Republic and Gap brands but Chief Executive Arthur
Peck said the brands would see a material improvement in spring.
A series of fashion misses, particularly in women's
merchandise, have turned shoppers away from the Gap brand toward
competitors such as American Eagle Outfitters Inc, H&M,
Forever 21 and Inditex's Zara.
Gap cut its 2015 adjusted profit forecast to $2.38-$2.42 per
share from $2.75-$2.80.
Net income fell to $248 million, or 61 cents per share, in
the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $351 million, or 80 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 63 cents per share.
Revenue fell about 3 percent to $3.86 billion, the company
said on Nov. 9.
The strengthening of the dollar, particularly against the
Japanese yen and Canadian dollar, hit sales by about $100
million in the third quarter, the company said on Thursday.
The company had earlier expected an impact of $98 million.
Gap received about 23 percent of net sales from outside the
United States in the quarter.
Company-wide comparable sales fell 2 percent, dragged by a 4
percent drop at the Gap brand and a 12 percent decline at the
Banana Republic division.
Gap's Old Navy line, however, has been a bright spot for the
company, attracting customers with its affordable-yet-trendy
merchandise.
Tight inventory controls and short lead times have also
helped the company offer fewer discounts at Old Navy, helping
margins.
Comparable sales at Old Navy increased 4 percent in the
third quarter, and sales rose to $1.62 billion.
Up to Thursday's close of $25.09, Gap's shares had fallen
about 40 percent this year.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru;
Editing by Don Sebastian)