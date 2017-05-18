UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Clothing retailer Gap Inc reported a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by robust demand for its Old Navy brand.
The company's net income rose to $143 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 29 from $127 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Gap's same-store sales rose 2 percent in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected a 0.2 percent fall, according to Consensus Metrix.
Revenue was flat at $3.44 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources