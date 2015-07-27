MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) said on Monday it sees revenue in 2015 rising by 38 percent to 40 percent.

The company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that it expected traffic this year to rise 23 percent to 25 percent. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)