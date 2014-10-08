Oct 8 Apparel retailer Gap Inc said Art Peck, who heads the company's growth, innovation and digital division, would take over as chief executive, effective Feb. 1.

Peck will succeed Glenn Murphy, who will retire after heading the company for seven years, Gap said in a statement.

Under Murphy's leadership, Gap expanded to 50 countries, including China, from about 10, the company said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)