MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 Apparel retailer Gap Inc said Art Peck, who heads the company's growth, innovation and digital division, would take over as chief executive, effective Feb. 1.
Peck will succeed Glenn Murphy, who will retire after heading the company for seven years, Gap said in a statement.
Under Murphy's leadership, Gap expanded to 50 countries, including China, from about 10, the company said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.