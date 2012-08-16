Aug 16 Gap Inc's quarterly profit rose 28.6 percent as the clothing retailer's sales improved and the company raised its full-year profit forecast.

For the second quarter ended July 28, the owner of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic chains earned $243 million, or 49 cents a share, compared with $189 million, or 35 cents last year.

Gap Inc sales rose 6 percent to $3.58 billion, while comparable store sales were up 4 percent during the quarter.

Gap raised its full year profit forecast by 17 cents per share and now expects to earn $1.95 to $2.