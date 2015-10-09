ISTANBUL Oct 9 Turkey's Garanti Bank said on Friday it planned to issue up to 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion) of covered bonds and to borrow two separate tranches of 1.5 billion euros and 1.5 billion dollars through a separate syndicated loan.

Garanti made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall)