ISTANBUL Jan 11 Turkish lender Garanti Bank
expects loan growth to be around 11 percent this year
while its non-performing loans ratio is seen at around 3
percent, it said on Wednesday.
Turkish lira loans were seen rising some 15 percent while
foreign currency loans were expected to be "flat-to-slightly
up", it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.
In the first nine months of 2016, total loan growth was 8
percent while the NPL ratio was 3 percent.
(Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner and Birsen Altayli,; Writing
by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)