ISTANBUL Nov 28 Turkey's Garanti Bank said on Monday it had signed on Nov. 23 a 367-day syndicated loan deal worth $1.3 billion in two tranches of $626 million and 615.5 million euros.

The deal was reached with 34 banks in 15 countries, with an all-in cost of Libor +1.10 percent and Euribor +1.0 percent, the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)