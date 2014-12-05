Fitch Withdraws Rating on Kiwibank's Non-Guaranteed Bond

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the rating on Kiwibank Limited's (AA-/Stable) AUD175 million fixed-rate notes as the planned issuance has been cancelled. The notes are rated 'AA-' and were scheduled to settle on 15 March 2017. However, Kiwibank has informed the market that the planned issuance will not proceed following discussions with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) regarding two outstanding bonds held