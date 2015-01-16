BRIEF-Far East Horizon clarifies on media reports
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
ISTANBUL Jan 16 Turkish lender Garanti Bank said on Friday it expected its assets to grow 13 percent, loans 15 percent and securities 11 percent in 2015.
In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, it also forecast total deposits growth of around 13 percent this year while its non-performing loans ratio was seen at 2.7 percent this year, up from 2.5 percent in 2014.
March 27 Turkey's state grain board TMO and construction firm Gap Insaat have received regulatory approval for debut sales of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as the funding format gains favour to tap local and Gulf investors.