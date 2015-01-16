ISTANBUL Jan 16 Turkish lender Garanti Bank said on Friday it expected its assets to grow 13 percent, loans 15 percent and securities 11 percent in 2015.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, it also forecast total deposits growth of around 13 percent this year while its non-performing loans ratio was seen at 2.7 percent this year, up from 2.5 percent in 2014.

