ISTANBUL Dec 29 Turkey's Garanti Bank expects loan growth of 15 to 20 percent in 2015, in line with Turkey's overall banking sector, Chief Executive Officer Ergun Ozen said on Monday.

Ozen said Garanti, almost 40 percent of which is owned by Spain's second-largest lender BBVA, did not expect a significant deterioration in its asset quality, but did expect some increase in its bad loans portfolio.

Turkey's central bank wants to contain loans and increase savings in order to spur balanced growth.

