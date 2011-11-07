BRIEF-Central China Securities says Jan net profit RMB 2.4 mln
* jan operating income rmb 53.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Nov 7 Turkish lender Garanti Bank , partly owned by Spain's BBVA , wants to expand with the Spanish bank in Eastern Europe, its chief executive told newspaper Cinco Dias in an interview published on Monday.
"The bank's intention is to expand in Romania, where we have 80 branches. And if there are other growth opportunities in that part of the world, we'll study them," Garanti's Ergun Ozen said.
Ozen said there was likely to be consolidation among Romania's banks, several of which have Greek banks as shareholders.
BBVA bought 24.9 percent of Garanti last November and has an option to increase its stake by a further 1 percent and obtain a majority of board seats after five years. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* jan operating income rmb 53.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net loss 116,572 dinars versus profit 254,562 dinars year ago
NEW YORK/LONDON/DUBAI, Feb 8 New York-based boutique investment bank Moelis & Co has been chosen as an adviser by Saudi Aramco on its plans for what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public share offer, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.