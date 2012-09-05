ISTANBUL, Sept 5 The initial price guidance on a five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue by Turkey's Garanti Bank is U.S. Treasuries + 375 basis points, bankers with knowledge of the issuance said on Wednesday.

The initial price guidance on the bank's 10-year bond is U.S. Treasuries + 390 basis points, the same sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Greg Mahlich)