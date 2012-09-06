ISTANBUL, Sept 6 The initial price guidance on Turkish lender Garanti Bank's five-year bond was revised to U.S. Treasuries +365 basis points (bps) from previous +375 bps, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The pricing of its ten-year bond was also revised from U.S. Treasuries +380 bps from previous +390 bps, bankers said.

Bids for the two bonds were worth over $5.5 billion according to bankers. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)