ISTANBUL Aug 10 Turkish lender Garanti said on Friday it will issue 250 million lira ($140.24 million) worth of bonds with a maturity of 88-days and 100 million lira worth of bonds with a maturity of 179-days.

Garanti made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. The lender said in May that it mandated its headquarters to issue bonds of different maturities, up to 5 billion lira.

($1 = 1.7827 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)