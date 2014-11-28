Nov 28 Garanti Faktoring :

* Changes demand collection dates for TRY 150 million bond (ISIN:TRFGRFA51512) to Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 from Dec. 1 and Dec. 2

* Says bonds maturity starting date to be Dec. 5 Original bond issue Brief in Eikon: Source text: bit.ly/1rCI2zh Source text for original release: bit.ly/1tn6WU3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)