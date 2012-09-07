UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL, Sept 7 Turkish lender Garanti Bank confirmed on Friday it had placed $750 million worth of 5-year eurobonds at a yield of 5.375 percent as well as $600 million of 10-year eurobonds at 4.175 percent.
Bankers had reported the deal going through on Thursday. The bank made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seda Sezer; editing by Patrick Graham)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts