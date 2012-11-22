BRIEF-Property For Industry says profit after tax for year of $123.4 mln or 27.42 cents per share
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share
ISTANBUL Nov 22 Turkey's Garanti Bank , part-owned by Spain's BBVA, said on Thursday it had mandated 19 banks to secure a one-year syndicated loan from international markets.
The bank made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. It did not specify the size of the loan. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.