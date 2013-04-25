ISTANBUL, April 25 Garanti Bank, Turkey's third-biggest lender, said on Thursday its net profit rose 17 percent to 1.0 billion lira ($555 million) in the first quarter.

The Istanbul-based bank, which is part-owned by Spain's BBVA , had been expected to earn 934 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

($1 = 1.80 liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)