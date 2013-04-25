Polish central banker says no reason to consider rate increases in 2017
WARSAW, March 8 Poland's central bank governor said on Wednesday that he saw no reason to consider raising interest rates this year, since inflation was expected to stabilise.
ISTANBUL, April 25 Garanti Bank, Turkey's third-biggest lender, said on Thursday its net profit rose 17 percent to 1.0 billion lira ($555 million) in the first quarter.
The Istanbul-based bank, which is part-owned by Spain's BBVA , had been expected to earn 934 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
($1 = 1.80 liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
WARSAW, March 8 Poland's central bank governor said on Wednesday that he saw no reason to consider raising interest rates this year, since inflation was expected to stabilise.
* Says its subsidiary Cathay Life Insurance Company, Ltd. will buy 15 plots of land in Taipei at T$2.33 billion in total from Rich Development
MILAN, March 8 Italy's UBI Banca has set the size of a hybrid Tier 2 bond it launched on Wednesday to boost its capital at 500 million euros ($528 mln) after the issue drew orders for more than 1.1 billion euros, a financial source said.