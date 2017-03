ISTANBUL, April 29 Turkey's Garanti Bank saw its net profit fall by almost a quarter to 760.3 million lira ($358 million) in the first three months of the year, it said on Tuesday, although the result was still in line with market expectations.

The consensus forecast for Garanti's first quarter net profit in a Reuters poll was 758 million lira. The bank posted a net profit of 1 billion lira in the first quarter of last year.

($1 = 2.1256 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Nick Tattersall)