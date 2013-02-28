BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties Co says FY net profit increased by 5 pct to RMB7.06 billion
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
ISTANBUL Feb 28 Initial price guidance for Turkish Garanti Bank's five-year eurolira issue is about 7.5 percent, bankers said on Thursday.
Garanti Bank had mandated BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and Standard Chartered Bank to issue bonds worth up to $3 billion. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, March 10 Singapore said on Friday it is cutting stamp duties that sellers are required to pay on residential properties but said the current set of property market curbs was necessary for a sustainable residential property market.