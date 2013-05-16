BRIEF-Capital Stage acquires additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
* Acquires from institutional investor of Chorus Clean Energy Ag additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
ISTANBUL May 16 Turkey's Garanti Bank borrowed A$175 million ($173 million) in a bond issue with a maturity of five years, bankers said on Thursday.
The bond's initial price guidance was around 5.6 percent, bankers said. ($1 = 1.0117 Australian dollars) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 TransCanada Corp has suspended a $15 billion NAFTA suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. equity crowdfunding platforms are providing entrepreneurs with a new way of raising capital, though the number of companies taking advantage of it and the amount of money being raised are still relatively small, a new U.S. government study has found.