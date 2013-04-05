BRIEF-LVenture board implements capital increase for EUR 0.7 mln
* Said on Thursday that board approved to implement its capital increase for 0.7 million euros ($742,490.00)
ISTANBUL, April 5 Turkey's Garanti Bank said in a statement on Friday it has signed a loan deal worth $500 million with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).
The bank said it will use the loan to finance renewable energy projects and imports from Japan. (Writing by Daren Butler)
* Prudential Retirement, a unit of Prudential Financial, and Rothesay Life have agreed a $1.2 billion longevity reinsurance agreement, their six transaaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
LONDON, March 10 Eurozone banking shares hit their highest level since last January on Friday, extending gains after the European Central Bank struck a more optimistic tone on the economy.