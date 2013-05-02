Moody's expects no change to Australia's AAA rating
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.
ISTANBUL May 2 Turkey's Garanti Bank has obtained a syndicated loan in two tranches of $431 million and 768 million euro ($1 billion), the bank said in a statement.
The cost of the loan will be Libor/Euribor +100 basis points, it said. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Alison Birrane)
SAO PAULO, March 8 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp has acquired a minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Interactive Brokers Group announces decision to cease options market making activities