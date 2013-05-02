ISTANBUL May 2 Turkey's Garanti Bank has obtained a syndicated loan in two tranches of $431 million and 768 million euro ($1 billion), the bank said in a statement.

The cost of the loan will be Libor/Euribor +100 basis points, it said. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Alison Birrane)