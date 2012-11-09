ISTANBUL Nov 9 Turkey's Garanti Bank , the Turkish bank part-owned by Spain's BBVA , expects loans to grow about 20 percent and deposits to rise 14-15 percent in 2013, its deputy chief executive, Ali Fuat Erbil, told Reuters.

Garanti's loan growth in 2012 will be in-line with the banking sector loan growth, which will be around 14-15 percent, Erbil said in an interview with Reuters late on Thursday. (Reporting by Seltem Iyigun, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ken Wills)