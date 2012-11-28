* Expects better loan-deposit growth in 2013-CEO
ISTANBUL Nov 28 Turkey's Garanti Bank
said on Wednesday it plans to roll over 1 billion
euros ($1.3 billion) of syndicated loans in May and $1 billion
in November next year.
In a written response to Reuters questions, Garanti's chief
executive Ergun Ozen said he sees eurobond issuance by Turkish
banks doubling next year, from around $9 billion in 2012.
The Istanbul-based lender, part-owned by Spain's BBVA
, will see better loan and deposit growth in 2013
compared to this year, Ozen said, without elaborating.
He did not give financial details about the loan roll-over.
"Margins are pretty low, but balancing. We will see growth's
impact on profitability more clearly from now on," Ozen said.
Garanti posted a 52 percent rise in net profit last month
thanks to a sharp rise in trading gains. Its net profit climbed
to 733.2 million lira ($409.08 million), exceeding a Reuters
poll forecast of 650 million lira.
Garanti deputy chief executive, Ali Fuat Erbil told Reuters
earlier this month that the lender expects loans to grow about
20 percent from around 14-15 percent in 2012. Deposits will rise
14-15 percent in 2013, he said.
($1 = 1.7923 Turkish liras)
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by
Michael Urquhart and Louise Heavens)