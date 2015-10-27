ISTANBUL Oct 27 Turkish lender Garanti Bank posted a near 50 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, falling short of market expectations.

The bank, which is part owned by Spain's BBVA, said net profit totalled 512.7 million lira for the quarter, down from 993.8 million in the same period a year earlier.

That was also below the 587 million lira predicted in a poll of seven analysts by Reuters. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)