UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL Aug 30 Turkish lender Garanti Bank has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Commerzbank and Morgan Stanley for a series of investor meetings expected ahead of a Eurobond issue, bankers said.
The investor meetings will take place in Zurich, Geneva, Frankfurt, Munich and New York on Sept. 3-5, bankers familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Garanti Bank said in July it planned to issue Eurobonds worth up to the equivalent of $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Editing by Dan Lalor)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts