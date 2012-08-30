ISTANBUL Aug 30 Turkish lender Garanti Bank has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Commerzbank and Morgan Stanley for a series of investor meetings expected ahead of a Eurobond issue, bankers said.

The investor meetings will take place in Zurich, Geneva, Frankfurt, Munich and New York on Sept. 3-5, bankers familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Garanti Bank said in July it planned to issue Eurobonds worth up to the equivalent of $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Editing by Dan Lalor)