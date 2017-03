ISTANBUL Jan 31 Turkish lender Garanti Bank said on Thursday its net profit was virtually flat at 3.07 billion lira ($1.7 billion) last year, while net interest income rose 22 percent to 5.72 billion.

In the fourth quarter, net profit stood at around 757 million lira, according to Reuters calculations, below a forecast of 865.2 million lira in a Reuters poll.

