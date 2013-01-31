(Adds details, quote)
ISTANBUL Jan 31 Turkish lender Garanti Bank
posted a 4.3 percent fall in fourth quarter net
profit to 757 million lira ($428 million)on Thursday, according
to Reuters calculations, missing analysts' expectations largely
due to high provisions.
The bank said its net profit in 2012 as a whole was broadly
flat at 3.07 billion lira. The figure for the fourth quarter was
down from 791 million lira a year ago and missed a forecast of
865 million in a Reuters poll.
"The fourth quarter net profit was below expectations due to
provisions of around 80 million lira," said Sadrettin Bagci,
banking analyst at YF Securities, adding it was not immediately
clear what the provisions were for.
($1 = 1.7678 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by
Nick Tattersall)